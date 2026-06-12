Hospitals can't compel patients to buy from chosen shops: FDA

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Hospitals cannot force patients to buy medicines from their in-house pharmacy or any specific shop, and orders have been issued to prevent this, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Friday.



Addressing a press conference, Mundhe said there were several complaints of hospitals compelling patients to buy medicines from in-house pharmacy or a specific chemist shop.



"By law, no hospital has the mandate to force any patient to buy medicines from their pharmacy or anyone recommended by it," he said. -- PTI