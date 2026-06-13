FIFA World Cup Matches On Sunday, June 14, 2026

18:55

Qatar take on Switzerland in their World Cup opener on Saturday eager to shake off the pressure of expectation, coming in as back-to-back Asian champions with an urgent need to make amends for a dismal debut as hosts of the 2022 tournament.





On the other hand, Switzerland are in confident mood, as they should be, having been unbeaten in qualifying while conceding just two goals.

Brazil begin their latest hunt for a long-awaited sixth World Cup crown on Saturday with little room for a gentle landing, facing up-and-coming Morocco in a Group C opener that will test the side's ability to cope with a lengthy injury list.





Morocco were the great disruptors of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, knocking out Spain and Portugal before losing to France in the semi-finals.

Turkey will play their first World Cup match in 24 years when they play against Australia in Vancouver on Saturday. Turkey have not appeared at a World Cup finals since finishing third at the 2002 tournament, while Australia are World Cup regulars, qualifying for the last six tournaments.





They reached the last 16 for a second time in Qatar in 2022, where they lost to eventual champions Argentina.





Netherlands vs Japan, June 15, 1.30am IST

Scotland and Haiti clash in Boston on Saturday with both teams targeting a place in the knockout round for the first time. Haiti lost their three group games at their only previous appearance in 1974 while Scotland have fallen at the first hurdle in all eight of theirs.Germany will look to start their World Cup campaign with a big win over Curacao, with the four-time champions out to repair their damaged international reputation following first-round exits in the previous two editions.FIFA World Cup Matches On Monday, June 15, 2026:The game at Dallas Stadium will be the first between the nations since a 2-2 draw in a friendly in 2013 and the Dutch registered a 1-0 win over the Japanese at their only previous World Cup meeting in South Africa in 2010.Ecuador's miserly defence will be put to the test in their World Cup Group E opener against the Ivory Coast at the Philadelphia Stadium, where the South Americans will look to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 matches.Sweden boast a formidable strike partnership in Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, but the two will have their work cut out in their opening World Cup Group F game on Sunday when they take on a Tunisia side that didn't concede a goal in qualifying.Spain will be eyeing a second FIFA World Cup title when they take on Cape Verde in their opening match in Atlanta.