ED raids against TMC MLA Madan Mitra

09:36

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided TMC MLA Madan Mitra as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged municipality recruitment scam, officials said.



They said a total of seven premises linked to Mitra, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, are being searched.



Mitra represents the Kamarhati assembly seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.



It is alleged that Mitra received bribes in the form of cash and gold through middlemen in relation to the appointment of undeserving candidates for various posts to different municipalities, including Kamarhati municipality, ED officials said.



They claimed Mitra is "linked" to 125 such illegal appointments. PTI