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Bomb threat email received for Lufthansa Frankfurt-Hyderabad flight

Sat, 13 June 2026
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A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources.

More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.

According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6.30 pm.

Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found.

"We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said.  -- ANI

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