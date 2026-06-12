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BJP corporator seeks FIR against influencer for 'hurting sentiments'

Sat, 13 June 2026
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01:11
YouTuber Prasad Vedpathak/Courtesy X
YouTuber Prasad Vedpathak/Courtesy X
Local Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Pravin Chheda on Friday demanded registration of a police case against social media influencer and YouTuber Prasad Vedpathak for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A controversy erupted earlier when Vedpathak criticised white road markings painted in his residential society area for Jain monks, and allegedly used the term "Jain Jihad". His instagram account was subsequently suspended.

Chheda told PTI that he, along with members of the Jain community, met Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Region-2) Ganesh Shinde and submitted a complaint seeking legal action against Vedpathak.

In a Facebook post, Chheda said the road markings had been painted for the safety of Jain monks who walk barefoot, and accused the influencer of deliberately misrepresenting the issue.

Chheda said that some Hindu temples also paint pathways with white stripes to prevent devotees' feet from getting burnt during extreme summer heat.

"Jainism is not just followed by Gujaratis and Marwaris. There are Marathi-speaking followers of Jainism as well, and members of the Sikh community who respect and follow Jain traditions," Chheda said. -- PTI

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