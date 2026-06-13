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Assam to stop issuing Aadhaar to those aged above 18: CM

Sat, 13 June 2026
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Cabinet has decided that Aadhaar cards would not be issued to those above the age of 18 to ensure illegal immigrants don't acquire the document.

In exceptional cases, the district commissioner will have to send a proposal to the state government seeking permission for issuing the card, he said at a press conference here after chairing a cabinet meeting.

The government will then decide whether the applicant is eligible for the card, the chief minister informed reporters.

Remarking that Aadhaar card issuance has reached a saturation point in the state, Sarma said, "In some districts, it has crossed the 100 per cent mark, and we must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards.

The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshis get Aadhaar cards, he said.

Aadhaar cards will, however, continue to be issued to people from the tea garden community, the Scheduled Tribes, the Scheduled Castes and the disabled, as many are yet to receive the cards.

"The ban will, however, be absolute from April 1, 2027, and people from these communities above the age of 18 will also stop receiving it from that date," the chief minister said.

Aadhaar cards, however, will continue to be issued to those below the age of 18.

Sarma had earlier said the state government would be "very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, and it would not be easy to get the document in Assam.

Last year, he had said the Assam government was mulling stricter rules for the issuance of Aadhaar cards for adults as part of its efforts to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh. -- PTI

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