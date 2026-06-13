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Adityanath condemns social media remarks against Akhilesh's daughter

Sat, 13 June 2026
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made on social media against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter and said such comments against any daughter were unacceptable.

He said police action should be taken in the case but also suggested that Yadav 'reign in' his party workers before they make remarks against others.

Addressing a gathering in Azamgarh after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 39 development projects worth over Rs 955 crore, Adityanath said he directed police to register an FIR as soon as the matter came to his notice.

"I was seeing recently that some people were making comments on social media against the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav ji. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it," he said.

The chief minister said daughters should not be targeted and society should maintain dignity in public discourse.

"A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that the daughter in a village is everyone's daughter and the sister in a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction," he said.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party chief, Adityanath said, "Akhilesh ji, you give advice to others, but also advise your followers and workers to keep their language restrained."

He said people should think before making remarks about others and reflect on the kind of language being used against women, elderly people, deceased persons and senior leaders.

"You also need to teach your people. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they cannot understand, hand them over to us, we will make them understand properly," he said.

The remarks came after alleged online trolling and objectionable comments against Yadav's daughter Aditi Yadav led to complaints by the Samajwadi Party and affiliated organisations.

Police in some districts, including Kanpur, have initiated action and registered cases in connection with the matter.   -- PTI

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