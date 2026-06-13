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5 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash, probe ordered

Sat, 13 June 2026
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Five Indian Air Force personnel killed in the crash of AN-32 transport aircraft at Jorhat, Assam, officials said on Saturday. 

The IAF also posted an update on social media, saying: 'Indian Air Force (IAF) deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.'

Meanwhile, a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash that occurred at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday.

The inquiry has been constituted following the accident involving the transport aircraft while it was attempting to land at the airbase.

In a post on X, IAF wrote, 'An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.'

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions.

Commenting on the incident, former Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Flight Operations Inspector Prashant Dhalla described the crash as unfortunate and said multiple factors could have contributed to the accident.

"It's a very unfortunate accident. The AN-32 is a widely used aircraft in the Indian Air Force and is primarily used for the transport of cargo. The surprising part is that this crash has happened within the vicinity of the Jorhart Air Force Station base. According to me, there can be multiple factors. That is a matter for the investigation. However, there were heavy rains reported. Also, low cloud activity was reported at Jorhart. It can be a case of spatial disorientation, a technical error, a weather related phenomena which has led to this catastrophic accident," Dhalla told ANI.

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