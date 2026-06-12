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Under fire from Kalyan, Abhishek strikes conciliatory note amid TMC cisis

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee/Sumit/ANI Photo
Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee/Sumit/ANI Photo
Under attack from senior Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee amid turmoil within the party, its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday struck a conciliatory note, describing the Serampore MP as a political mentor who had "brought him up" and therefore had every right to criticise him.

The olive branch came less than 24 hours after Kalyan Banerjee publicly questioned Abhishek's leadership style, accused him of arrogance and even issued an ultimatum to party supremo Mamata Banerjee to choose between her nephew and veterans like him.

"Kalyan Banerjee has seen me grow up. He is a senior leader of the party. He has every right to say a few harsh words to me. There is no reason to create unnecessary controversy over it," Abhishek told reporters while leaving Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence after a meeting of the party's top leadership.

The remarks marked a striking contrast to the increasingly bitter exchanges that have engulfed the ruling party since its crushing defeat in the recent assembly elections and appeared aimed at preventing the row from spiralling into a full-blown organisational crisis. -- PTI

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