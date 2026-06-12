Udhampur airport to be operational soon, terminal tender floated: Minister

20:57

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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced on Friday that the proposed civil airport at Udhampur is expected to become operational in the coming months, with a tender for the construction of the airport terminal being floated nearly three weeks ago.



Addressing a special public outreach campaign and public welfare camp at Udhampur, Singh said that after the completion of the required formalities, the work order for the terminal's construction would be issued.



"The airport is initially planned to facilitate ATR aircraft operations, which will substantially improve regional air connectivity and provide a major boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation," he said.



The minister further informed that discussions were underway with the Jammu and Kashmir government for the transfer of additional land to enable expansion of the project into a larger airport facility on the lines of the Jammu airport.



Highlighting the region's development trajectory, Singh noted that Udhampur has emerged as a symbol of New India's growth story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with major improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, public welfare and economic opportunities over the past decade.



He noted that one of the most visible symbols of the infrastructure revolution in Jammu and Kashmir was the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri stretch, which has significantly reduced travel time and strengthened all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI