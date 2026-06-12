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'Totally unacceptable': Trump says Iran attacked Indian ships

Fri, 12 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was 'totally unacceptable'.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week.

One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

'Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,' Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

In the same post, Trump also accused Iran of leaking the terms of the peace deal to the media that had nothing to do with the points under discussion.

Trump's remarks came after India summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to protest against US attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian nationals near the Oman coast.

India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US. PTI

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