HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Theft is everywhere': Raut on Ram temple fund row

Fri, 12 June 2026
Share:
14:19
image
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government and the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 7 crore from offerings made at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, claiming that "theft" is pervasive within the BJP, as the party has a history of stealing everything, be it EVMs or the offerings made by devotees to Lord Ram.

Addressing a press conference, Raut announced that the Shiv Sena-UBT plans to visit Ayodhya to bow their heads and seek forgiveness from Lord Ram.

"The way a dacoity involving over Rs 5 crore was committed against the Ram Mandir's offerings; it is visible in the CCTV footage... If Rs 5crore from the offerings made to Ram are stolen, your government, both in UP and at the Centre is responsible. You steal EVMs, votes, seats, and you even steal from the offerings made to Ram; theft is everywhere with you... We feel Lord Ram is calling us back. Yesterday, I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray ji and said we must go to Ayodhya. So, a program for Ayodhya is being planned. We will go to Ayodhya first. We will meet Lord Ram first. We will bow our heads and seek forgiveness from Lord Shri Ram..." said Raut.

Raut's remarks came after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that large sums of donated funds had gone missing and demanded a judicial probe.

The controversy stems from allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations had been swindled. However, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has categorically rejected these claims.

Akhilesh Yadav, however, has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter. He further alleged that the silence of the Uttar Pradesh government on the matter is suspicious, urging the judiciary to take cognisance of the situation and calling on the temple administration to make relevant CCTV footage public. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Jaspal Rana suffered sudden cardiac rupture while asleep'
LIVE! 'Jaspal Rana suffered sudden cardiac rupture while asleep'

Setback for Cong as SC dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea
Setback for Cong as SC dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea

The Supreme Court stated that the Election Commission is the sole remedy for candidates whose nominations are rejected by a returning officer, as it heard Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea regarding her Rajya Sabha nomination...

BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed: TMC's Kirti Azad
BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed: TMC's Kirti Azad

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has accused the BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus' to induce defections from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, citing recent resignations and meetings of dissident MPs as evidence of an organised attempt...

A year on, families await closure on Air India crash
A year on, families await closure on Air India crash

A year after the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, grieving families are still waiting for the final probe report, with investigators yet to release conclusive findings on the disaster's cause.

India's Myanmar Challenge And Hlaing's Promises
India's Myanmar Challenge And Hlaing's Promises

To get its act going in Myanmar, India would need very dynamic diplomacy and not the lazy all-eggs-in-one-basket approach, points out Subir Bhaumik.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO