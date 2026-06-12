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TCS employee hangs himself, 2 colleagues booked

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Police have registered a case of alleged abetment to suicide against three persons including two employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following the death of a 48-year-old staffer of the IT firm, an official said on Friday.

In a statement, TCS said it had taken note of the allegations against its employees and was ascertaining the facts.

The case was registered at the Bhosari police station in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad city on a complaint filed by the deceased's son, a police official said.

Amit Brahme, who worked at the Hinjawadi office of TCS, allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Bhosari on June 2.

In his purported suicide note, he named a friend named Vinod Palicha for allegedly sending defamatory emails about him to the company.

The note also named female colleagues Archana and Shashwati, accusing them of repeatedly humiliating him in front of other colleagues, depriving him of favourable work assignments and assigning him projects outside his area of expertise.

The two women reprimanded him over his performance, asked him to quit his job in the presence of co-workers and threatened to give adverse feedback, the suicide note claimed.

"We have registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigation. No arrest has been made so far," the police official said.

TCS said in its statement that it had taken note of the allegations against the two employees.

"The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts," it said.

It remained committed to "fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees," the IT major said.

Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an association of IT workers, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought inquiry into the case.   -- PTI

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