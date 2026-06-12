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TCS, Anthropic partner to expand enterprise AI

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the company behind advanced AI model Claude, to expand enterprise AI adoption. Through the collaboration, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit to deliver joint industry solutions, enhanced customer value, and deep expertise via early access to the Claude model family.

TCS will equip 50,000 emp­loyees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing, it said in a statement. By deploying Cl­a­ude internally, the IT services comp­any will gain experience to tr­ansform its own operations while applying those insights to drive client success.

"This partnership reflects TCS' broader strategy to help clients bec­ome perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale," said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of TCS.

"Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent. By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigour, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical," he said.

In regulated industries, most AI initiatives stall at the pilot stage, where the requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight are far more stringent.

TCS announced the partnership as it expands Microsoft's 365 Copilot licences to 100,000 employees -- up from 50,000 just six months back.

Dario Amodei, cofounder and CEO of Anthropic, said, "We built Claude to be safe, trusted and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees."

TCS and Anthropic will jointly go to market with AI solutions and services across industries, including highly regulated sectors, such as financial services, public services, life sciences, health care, aviation, telecom, and medical technology. They will "co-innovate" solutions for domain-specific workflows, modernisation, and customer experience transformation, backed by TCS' consulting, engineering, and managed services capabilities.

TCS iON, which conducts over 75 million annual assessments across 1,500 cities in India, will use the partnership to deliver high-impact learning and certification on Claude models, helping build a future-ready, AI-certified workforce in India.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said, "This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide. By combining Anthropic's capabilities with Tata Group's scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India's youth with the skills to lead in the AI era."

Shivani Shinde/Business Standard

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