HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stand-up comedy shows should be banned: Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde

Fri, 12 June 2026
Share:
22:52
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde/ANI Photo
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde/ANI Photo
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More, asserted that comedy shows should be banned and she will pen a letter to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue.

Tawde's remarks on Friday came a day after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated online from a comedy show of Pranit More.

Speaking to ANI, Tawde called the remarks made in the viral clip biffiting for Indian culture.

"A stand-up comedy show by Pranit More was organised here. Sejal Pawar, a student from our KEM Hospital, was present in the show... As the Mayor, I oppose this; it does not befit our Indian culture.... Stand-up comedy shows should be banned. I will write a letter to the Chief Minister," she said.

Earlier, Fadnavis said that stand-up comedy should remain unrestricted but warned that crossing limits of decency can infringe on others' rights.

"The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Iran attacked 3 vessels carrying Indian seafarers: Trump
Iran attacked 3 vessels carrying Indian seafarers: Trump

Trump further alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were...

LIVE! No money for signing deal: US Vice Prez on Iran talks
LIVE! No money for signing deal: US Vice Prez on Iran talks

'New TMC' claims support of 64 MLAs, seeks floor test
'New TMC' claims support of 64 MLAs, seeks floor test

Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee claims 64 dissident TMC MLAs have submitted their names to the Speaker, constituting over two-thirds of the party's Assembly strength, and has called for a floor test to verify their claims of...

FIR against Mamata Banerjee for 'provocative remarks'
FIR against Mamata Banerjee for 'provocative remarks'

An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign, with a complaint stating her comments were 'capable of...

Canada and Bosnia ready for high-stakes FIFA World Cup clash?
Canada and Bosnia ready for high-stakes FIFA World Cup clash?

Jesse Marsch has a simple message for anyone wondering whether his Canada side are ready for the weight of a home World Cup: they are not just ready for it, they want it.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO