Stand-up comedy shows should be banned: Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde/ANI Photo

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More, asserted that comedy shows should be banned and she will pen a letter to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue.



Tawde's remarks on Friday came a day after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated online from a comedy show of Pranit More.



Speaking to ANI, Tawde called the remarks made in the viral clip biffiting for Indian culture.



"A stand-up comedy show by Pranit More was organised here. Sejal Pawar, a student from our KEM Hospital, was present in the show... As the Mayor, I oppose this; it does not befit our Indian culture.... Stand-up comedy shows should be banned. I will write a letter to the Chief Minister," she said.



Earlier, Fadnavis said that stand-up comedy should remain unrestricted but warned that crossing limits of decency can infringe on others' rights.



"The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," Fadnavis said.



Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media. -- ANI