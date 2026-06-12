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Smriti Irani's name missing from Amethi panchayat voter list; DM orders probe

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been left out of the panchayat voter list of Medan Mawai village in Amethi district despite her name being present in the Lok Sabha and Assembly electoral rolls for the area, officials said on Friday.

Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan said an inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

The BJP leader had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024. She built a residence in Medan Mawai village under the Gauriganj Assembly constituency after winning the 2019 parliamentary election. She is registered as a voter from the village and had cast her vote there during the Lok Sabha polls.

The discrepancy came to light after the publication of the panchayat voter list on June 10, in which her name did not appear.

Asked about the omission, Chauhan said the exact reason would be known only after the inquiry report is submitted.

BJP Amethi district president Sudhanshu Shukla said an application seeking inclusion of Irani's name in the panchayat voter list had been submitted and the matter brought to the notice of senior officials.

According to Shukla, officials have assured that the name would be added after due verification.

Irani lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma. -- PTI

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