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Sensex soars 900 points after days of decline

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Indian equity markets staged a sharp recovery on Friday morning as global stock indices turned green, dusting off recent geopolitical cues. The BSE SENSEX started at 74,742.65 points, up by 910.10 points or 1.23 per cent. Similarly, the NSE NIFTY 50 began at 23,432.70 points, advancing 271.10 points or 1.17 per cent

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, noted that foreign institutional investor (FII) debt flows into India are undergoing a major structural transformation following the landmark June 5 policy ordinance.

"By completely eliminating the 12.5% long-term capital gains tax and the 20% withholding tax on interest income for FII investments in government securities (G-Secs), New Delhi has effectively eliminated the single largest frictional drag on foreign bond returns."

He added that global macro funds and active index trackers are already ramping up allocations, as India's 10-year sovereign yield, now fully tax-exempt, stands out as one of the most lucrative investment-grade debt instruments in the world. -- ANI

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