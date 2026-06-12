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SC Appoints Justice Kurian Joseph As Mediator In IAS-IPS defamation case

Fri, 12 June 2026
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The Supreme Court on Friday referred the long-running defamation dispute between IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil, both serving in Karnataka, to mediation, remarking that both officers were harming each other's careers through continued litigation.

A bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed the view that the dispute could be resolved through mediation instead of prolonged court proceedings. Accordingly, the Court appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph as 

The case arose from public allegations made by the two officers against each other in 2023, following which both initiated defamation proceedings against each other.

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by Sindhuri challenging criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her on a complaint lodged by Moudgil.

The High Court upheld a trial court order taking cognizance of Moudgil's complaint, holding that the order reflected due application of mind and did not warrant interference under the High Court's jurisdiction.

-- Live Law

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