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Pvt operators weep as women flock to free state buses in Bengal

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Free ride for women on West Bengal government-run buses has been a welcome move for many. However, private bus operators say they have been suffering losses due to the outflux of women passengers to state-run buses and higher fuel costs.

To offset losses, operators are seeking support from the state government through a "kilometre scheme", under which the transport department integrates privately owned buses into its fleet, while owners provide drivers and maintain the vehicles for a fixed payment per kilometre operated.

The secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Tapan Banerjee, said every private bus owner is suffering a revenue loss of Rs 500 to Rs 700 daily following the introduction of free travel for women in state government buses.

He said that private buses are the backbone of public transportation in West Bengal, accounting for the travel of more than 85 per cent of passengers.

"Women passengers are availing government-run buses wherever available, resulting in a decrease in passengers for private buses," he told PTI.

Banerjee said that when a mother takes her girl child to school and gets her back in the afternoon, that accounts for four tickets bought. But this revenue is lost due to the free travel option on state government-run buses.

"Women passengers are opting for state-run buses wherever available to save expenditure on conveyance," he said.

Rahul Chatterjee, the general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Coordination Committee, said it would help private operators if the state government took over bus transport entirely, bringing private buses under its umbrella through the kilometre scheme.

"It will help both the passengers as well as private operators as we won't have to worry about operating losses," he told PTI.

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