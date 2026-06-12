No one should violate dignity of others: Fadnavis on comeday show row

23:55

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said stand-up comedians should be mindful that their freedom of expression does not violate another person's right to dignity.



He was replying to a question over the controversy involving a show by stand-up comedian Pranit More.



"Everyone has the right to freedom of expression, and I myself watch stand-up comedy. It is a source of entertainment. But freedom of expression should not become a licence. No one should violate the dignity of others. One person's expression should not infringe upon another person's right to live with dignity," said Fadnavis who also handles the home portfolio.



The police have registered a case against Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others who are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. -- PTI