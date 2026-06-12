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No money for signing deal: US Vice Prez Vance on Iran talks

Fri, 12 June 2026
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21:51
US Vice President JD Vance/File image
US Vice President JD Vance/File image
US Vice President JD Vance on Friday rejected what he described as "fake information" circulating about a possible agreement involving the reopening of the Strait and curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

"I'm seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran's nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," he said in a social media post.

Vance said the proposed framework was designed to prioritise the security concerns of the United States and its allies.

According to Vance, any economic benefits for Iran would be tied to its compliance with the deal's obligations. 

He added that the agreement could transform the region and potentially pave the way for lasting peace. -- ANI

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