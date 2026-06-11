MNS performs 'havan' in temple over falling rupee, rising fuel costs

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Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders on Thursday performed "havan" or fire ritual at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai over the falling rupee and fuel prices rising to record levels during his tenure.



They sought the Almighty's intervention to address these issues.



This was in response to BJP workers on Wednesday performing puja and havans across the country for Modi breaking the record as the longest serving Prime Minister surpassing the achievement of the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.



Modi on Wednesday crossed the record of Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected Prime Minister.



MNS Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande noted this was not the only record Modi has made.



During his tenure, the rupee has dropped to record levels, while fuel prices have touched all-time highs, he asserted.



Even inflation and unemployment rates have reached record levels, Deshpande said. -- PTI