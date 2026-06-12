MBBS student faces probe over remarks at comedy show

18:51

Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital has formed a two-member committee to probe into the controversial remarks made by its undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar regarding male cadavers during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show.



Hospital Dean Dr Harish M Pathak on Friday said the comments were unacceptable.



The probe panel is expected to submit its report in the next couple of days, KEM Hospital said after the Maharashtra Cyber police registered a case against More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media.



More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.



Another clip from the same show featured Pawar making derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased. She later apologised for the crass comments.



Taking cognizance of the matter, the KEM Hospital management initiated an inquiry after the MBBS student's remarks on male cadavers sparked widespread outrage on social media.



The inquiry committee comprises Dr Anita Chalak, Warden of the Undergraduate Hostel and Head of the Biochemistry Department, and Dr Shraddha More, Assistant Professor in Medicine, who also handles KEM Hospital's social media activities.



On Friday, KEM Hospital Dean Pathak said the civic-run medical facility had received information about a video being widely circulated on social media in which one of its students (Pawar) was seen making objectionable comments about male corpses.



"This (remarks) is highly unacceptable. We are highly sensitive about respecting the dead, especially when someone donates their body for medical education with a lot of emotions," he added.



Pathak said after the two-member committee submits its report, appropriate action will follow.



The panel is examining the matter in light of the National Medical Commission's existing social media guidelines.



Meanwhile, the KEM Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which represents resident doctors and postgraduate trainees, in a statement said the individual involved in the present controversy is an MBBS undergraduate student and not a member of KEM MARD.



"Nevertheless, as members of the KEM medical fraternity we believe it is important to address the concerns arising from this incident. KEM MARD upholds the highest standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and respect for body donors, whose selfless contribution is invaluable to medical education. The remarks made by the student were inappropriate, do not reflect the values expected o medical professionals, and have understandably caused hurt and concern," stated the association.



The statement further said that while accountability for one's words is essential, the student has publicly expressed regret and issued an apology.



Further, it said that KEM MARD does not endorse the remarks made. However, the association believes that the subsequent personal vilification, online abuse, and targeted harassment are neither constructive nor proportionate.



"Public discourse should remain fair, responsible, and focused on the incident itself, without extending to unrelated issues such as the student's admission through the reservation quota. As members of the medical fraternity, we support accountability, reflection and learning while ensuring that discussions remain respectful, balanced, and humane," added the statement. -- PTI