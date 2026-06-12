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Man stabbed inside Mumbai local train over dispute about seat

Fri, 12 June 2026
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21:08
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man on a running Mumbai local train following a dispute over a seat, the police said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in a train headed for Khopoli from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an official said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) of Karjat arrested two accused persons within 12 hours of the incident, while a hunt is on to apprehend one more accused, he said.

The victim, identified as Satish Kumar Bolamani Pathak (26), a resident of Masjid Bunder in Mumbai, sustained serious injuries in the knife attack and is undergoing treatment.

The train had crossed the Vangani railway station when an argument erupted between Pathak and a group of youths over occupying a seat in the luggae compartment, the official said.

The altercation escalated into a brawl. The accused beat Pathak brutally while one of them stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

Based on a tip-off, Karjat GRP arrested Imran Idris Ansari (18), a resident of Neral, and Karan Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (22), a resident of Shelu. Further investigation is ongoing, the official added. -- PTI

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