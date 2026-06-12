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Indian-origin police constable killed in line of duty in Canada

Fri, 12 June 2026
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An Indian-origin provincial police constable in Ontario, who was killed in the line of duty, was on Friday remembered by Foreign Minister Anita Anand for his "courage, dedication, and commitment" to keeping Canadians safe.

Originally from Brampton, 29-year-old Tarun Bali, a constable with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was killed when he and the members of the James Bay detachment tried to stop a vehicle in which a person from a mental health facility had fled in Hearst, 950-odd kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

"We mourn the loss of Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, who gave his life in service to others. His courage, dedication, and commitment to keeping Canadians safe will not be forgotten," Anand said in a post on X on Friday in a tribute to Bali's death on Tuesday.

She also described his death as a "tragic loss" and expressed her "deepest condolences" to his family and OPP colleagues among others.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said Bali had volunteered for a backfill assignment in northern Ontario to help police services during staffing shortages.

"On Tuesday, the officer, who had been with the OPP for 2 1/2 years, was seriously injured during an investigation near Hearst and later died," it added.

The CBC said, quoting the OPP that police officers were attempting to arrest Justin Veronneau, 18, after he'd escaped from a hospital where he was being assessed under the Mental Health Act when Bali was struck by a vehicle. -- PTI

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