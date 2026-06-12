HAL files police complaint against supplier

12:22

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has lodged a "cheating and forgery" complaint against a Hyderabad-based aerospace component supplier, alleging that the firm submitted 199 "forged test reports" linked to components supplied for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A programme.



Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the city's HAL police station has registered a case against M Sivarama Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Tec Aero Devices, under three relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was filed by Ranu Gupta, deputy general manager, aircraft division, HAL.



Sources said HAL placed 18 purchase orders (POs) with Tec Aero between March 2022 and September 2023 for various mechanical parts needed for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme. However, the defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) fou­nd over time that the certification process was not authentic.



As part of the procurement process, suppliers must submit material-testing certificates, inspection reports, and other supporting quality assurance documents before bulk supplies can be accepted. HAL has engaged hundreds of small and medium-sized companies to meet its requirements for components. In the police complaint, the DPSU claimed that the small company had submitted 199 test reports covering 172 components.



Sources said HAL sought ori­ginal reports related to different standardised tests used in the aerospace sector, but the supplier allegedly failed to produce the original documents. Sources said the police investigation wo­uld look into this aspect as well.



Earlier, Tec Aero Devices submitted a letter dated November 22, 2023, saying that two of the reports had been issued by Hyderabad-based Axis Inspection Solutions. HAL conducted an audit at the testing agency on November 29, 2023, to verify the documents' authenticity.



During the audit, Axis Insp­e­c­tion Solutions reportedly in­formed HAL that none of the 199 reports had been issued by the company. It further alleged in writing that its name and signatures had been misused to generate fabricated test certificates. Following the audit and internal verification, HAL concluded that the reports submitted by Tec Aero Devices between February and September 2023 were forged. The company issued a show-cause notice to the supplier and subsequently debarred it from conducting business with HAL for three years.



Responding to queries from The Hindu, Tec Aero CEO said he was unaware of the police complaint. He confirmed that the firm had been debarred by HAL in March 2024 for allegedly submitting fake lab certificates.



-- Martand Mishra/Business Standard



