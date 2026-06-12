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FIR against Mamata over 'provocative' remarks during Bengal poll campaign

Fri, 12 June 2026
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A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign, a senior officer said on Friday.

A person lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, alleging that Banerjee's comments at a party programme at the Metro Channel in Kolkata's Esplanade area on March 9 were 'capable of promoting enmity between communities', he said.

The case was initially registered as a 'zero FIR', and has been transferred to the Hare Street Police Station as the place where the TMC supremo had allegedly made the comments comes under its jurisdiction, the officer said.

"The complainant alleged that Banerjee's statements had the potential to disturb peace and adversely affect communal harmony and democratic norms," he said.

The complaint was received and processed as per procedure, another Kolkata Police officer said.

"We will take appropriate action after scrutiny of the allegations and relevant materials," he said.  -- PTI

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