Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed upon: Pak PM

23:42

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal, kindling hope of a diplomatic breakthrough in the region.



"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Shehbaz said in a social media post.



"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said.



The prime minister added that "peace has never been this close as it is now."



Shehbaz also tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post that came after a barrage of reporting on the possible deal.



There was no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities on Shehbaz's assertion.



Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer". -- PTI