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EY opens India's first AI experience centre

Fri, 12 June 2026
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EY's Global Delivery Services (GDS) unit has launched ey.ai Centre for Reimagination (CFR), a first-of-its-kind immersive flagship client experience centre by the tax, audit and consulting firm, as companies attempt to help clients navigate their artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation journeys.

In line with the firm's announcement to invest $1.4 billion in AI a few years ago, the Bengaluru-based centre is designed to help organisations experience how emerging technologies and changing trends will reshape industries, workforces, and business decisions.

"This centre is part of the AI factory. The AI factory is really generating all kinds of agents for different uses. The ey.ai CFR is designed to bridge that gap, helping leaders move from intent to execution and translate AI ambition into real business impact," said Ajay Anand, global vice chairman, EY GDS. To bolster its technology backbone, the company has also set up an AI factory or a centre of excellence in India, along with the one in Palo Alto, California.

EY GDS is the backbone of EY, providing technology and operations services across the organisation, with nearly 75,000 of the 90,000 employees globally, deployed in India. Anand added that EY will implement 100,000 AI agents by 2028, of which about 50,000 are already embedded in the system. But that is unlikely to significantly impact the company's hiring plans.

"We hired 25,000 in GDS last year. We have a huge plan to continue hiring this year. Having said that, there will be agents working alongside humans. And so it will make humans more efficient. Now over time as AI evolves we will have to see where we need to do some slight adjustments. We're not at a place where we can completely rely on AI."

EY had also set up EY.ai that leverages technology platforms and AI capabilities, with deep experience in strategy, transactions, transformation, risk assurance, and tax.

The centre spans multiple industries, with an initial focus on life sciences, industrial products, consumer products & retail, banking & capital markets, and energy. It will also create highly skilled roles that combine AI engineering with experience design and sector transformation.

"The ey.ai Center for Reimagination is where strategy meets execution -- a space where leaders can test ideas responsibly and define a clear path to scale," Janet Truncale, chairman & chief executive officer of EY Global, said in a statement.

Avik Das/Business Standard

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