Europe sells weapons used to attack India: Jaishankar

10:39

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has staunchly defended New Delhi's strategic energy choices, highlighting the inherent contradictions in Western criticism over India's procurement of Russian crude oil.



The seasoned diplomat delivered these sharp remarks on Thursday while participating in a discussion on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland. During the session, a journalist questioned India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, accusing the nation of being "too sympathetic to Russia" and "too willing to buy oil from Russia".



Responding firmly to the critique, Jaishankar articulated India's pragmatic approach to safeguarding its national interests.



"I'll make two observations. I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying oil from the Middle East, which was our traditional supplier. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," Jaishankar stated.



The External Affairs Minister further countered the criticism by drawing attention to Europe's historical and moral inconsistencies regarding global security dynamics.



"No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India," he remarked, subtly reminding the audience of India's peaceful global footprint.



When requested by the interlocutor to expand upon his statement, Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing security concerns regarding Western arms supplies to the region.



"Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that's a reasonable point," Jaishankar emphasised.



The robust defence of India's sovereign decisions comes as part of a series of clear-eyed diplomatic interventions by the minister during his European engagements. -- PTI