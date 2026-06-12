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Delhi HC issues notice on Salman Khan's plea for stay on release of 'Kala Hiran'

Fri, 12 June 2026
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The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of the makers of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal on a plea by actor Salman Khan seeking a stay on its release.

Khan's counsel argued that the film was purportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving the actor and was in violation of a high court order protecting his personality rights.

A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others on Khan's application in the matter and listed it for hearing on June 19.

The court was informed that while the film's release date was not known, the makers released a trailer earlier Friday.

Khan's lawyer contended that the individual in the film looked like him and even dressed like him.

In the plea, the actor said the poster of the film shows that there is a 'blatant and obvious reference' to him.

"The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no ore else," stated the application.  -- PTI

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