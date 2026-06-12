Deeply pained: PM, Bindra condole Jaspal Rana's death

11:33

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the sporting world in mourning the untimely demise of renowned Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, describing his passing as "a profound loss to the nation."



Rana, 49, who brought laurels to the country through his achievements as an elite shooter and later played a key role in nurturing young talent as a coach, died due to complications related to heart.



"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports," PM Modi wrote on X.



"He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication.



"His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.



Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too remembered Rana's contributions to Indian shooting.



"Deeply pained by the passing of Indian shooting legend Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His incredible contributions to our nation, as a champion athlete and an exceptional mentor, leave behind an inspiring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sporting fraternity. Om Shanti," Mandaviya said.



Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra said he was heartbroken by Rana's passing, recalling their association as teammates and his contribution to Indian shooting.



"Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana's passing. Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range.



"This is a huge loss for our sport. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and everyone whose life he touched," Bindra posted.