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CJP founder Dipke to join Lucknow stir seeking Pradhan's resignation

Fri, 12 June 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke/ANI Photo
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke/ANI Photo
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will join students in Lucknow on Friday to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"After two successful peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune, I am leaving for Lucknow. Will join the students there tomorrow to demand the resignation of the Education Minister," Dipke said in a post on X.

A protest is scheduled in the state capital on Friday in Eco Garden, where CJP supporters will demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Earlier in Pune, Dipke launched a nationwide agitation demanding Pradhan's resignation, and released an 'exam manifesto' demanding compensation for students in the event of a paper leak.

Dipke warned that they would travel to Delhi and stage a protest on June 20 if Pradhan did not resign over the irregularities in competitive examinations.

Students appearing for NEET, CBSE and CUET have suffered injustice, Dipke said in Pune, accusing the government of failing to fix accountability. -- PTI

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