HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CID visits TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's home

Fri, 12 June 2026
Share:
18:52
image
A team of the West Bengal CID on Friday visited the residence of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to serve a notice in connection with an investigation of an alleged provocative statement made by him during a poll rally in the state, an officer said.

The CID team reached Banerjee's Kalighat home here in the afternoon, when the Diamond Harbour MP was not present.

Banerjee had left the residence shortly before the probe agency team arrived.

The family members and office staff informed the CID officers that he had gone to attend a meeting at the residence of party supremo and former CM Mamata Banerjee in the next lane.

The development took place a day after Abhishek was questioned by the CID at its headquarters here for nearly six years in the signature forgery case over the party's choice of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

The poll speech case stems from a complaint filed over remarks made by him during campaigning.

"The complaint was initially lodged at Baguiati Police Station and was subsequently investigated by the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate before being transferred to the CID," the officer said.

"The investigation is being conducted in accordance with due process. A notice was to be served in connection with the case, and officers visited the residence for that purpose," he said.

Assembly elections in Bengal were held in two phases, on April 23 and 29, and the BJP secured a landslide victory, defeating the TMC which had ruled the state since 2011.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran-US deal expected to include Hormuz reopening
LIVE! Iran-US deal expected to include Hormuz reopening

Letter with names of TMC rebels backing BJP goes viral
Letter with names of TMC rebels backing BJP goes viral

A significant parliamentary revolt within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has emerged, with purported signatures of 19 MPs on a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking recognition as a separate bloc under Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and extending...

Rebels to meet Speaker to get recognition as 'real TMC'
Rebels to meet Speaker to get recognition as 'real TMC'

A group of dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, led by Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, plans to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to seek recognition as the 'real TMC' parliamentary group, claiming the support of 19 members amidst an...

India summons US diplomat again after 3rd attack on tanker
India summons US diplomat again after 3rd attack on tanker

India has summoned the US charge d'affaires for the second time this week to protest American Navy strikes on three commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, which resulted in the deaths of three Indian crew members. New Delhi has...

PM has to speak up: Rahul on 3 Indians killed in US strikes
PM has to speak up: Rahul on 3 Indians killed in US strikes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the deaths of three Indian seafarers in US military strikes on commercial vessels, calling Modi a 'compromised PM' who lacks the courage...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO