CID visits TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's home

18:52

A team of the West Bengal CID on Friday visited the residence of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to serve a notice in connection with an investigation of an alleged provocative statement made by him during a poll rally in the state, an officer said.



The CID team reached Banerjee's Kalighat home here in the afternoon, when the Diamond Harbour MP was not present.



Banerjee had left the residence shortly before the probe agency team arrived.



The family members and office staff informed the CID officers that he had gone to attend a meeting at the residence of party supremo and former CM Mamata Banerjee in the next lane.



The development took place a day after Abhishek was questioned by the CID at its headquarters here for nearly six years in the signature forgery case over the party's choice of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.



The poll speech case stems from a complaint filed over remarks made by him during campaigning.



"The complaint was initially lodged at Baguiati Police Station and was subsequently investigated by the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate before being transferred to the CID," the officer said.



"The investigation is being conducted in accordance with due process. A notice was to be served in connection with the case, and officers visited the residence for that purpose," he said.



Assembly elections in Bengal were held in two phases, on April 23 and 29, and the BJP secured a landslide victory, defeating the TMC which had ruled the state since 2011. -- PTI