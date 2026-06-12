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BJP to take out procession in Ranchi on June 13 over rising cases of 'missing' kids

Fri, 12 June 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced a torchlight procession in Ranchi on Saturday to protest the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Jharkhand and the rising number of "missing" children cases, a party leader said.

The party alleged that three children, including twin brothers, have been missing from Dhurwa for the past 12 days and that police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case.

A delegation led by BJP state president Aditya Sahu met the parents of the missing children and demanded that police ensure their immediate recovery and conduct an impartial probe.

"Incidents of child abductions and children going missing are continuously coming to light in Ranchi as well as across the state, which is extremely concerning. The law and order situation has crumbled in the state," Sahu alleged.

"Even after almost 12 days since the children went missing, the police have not achieved any concrete success. According to the affected families, the police are only completing formalities and have not conducted any effective search operation so far," Sahu told reporters.

The 12-year-old twins went missing near Shalimar Market within Dhurwa police limits in Ranchi, police said. -- PTI

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