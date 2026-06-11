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'You will see a different Iran': Ghalibaf on Trump warning

Thu, 11 June 2026
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Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf/Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf/Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday issued a stern warning following US President Donald Trump's remarks about potentially striking Iran "very hard tonight," saying that such actions would fundamentally alter the nature of the conflict and have far-reaching consequences.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf cautioned against what he described as "wrong strategies and impulsive decisions", warning that further escalation would destabilise the region and global markets.

"Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years. You will see a different Iran," Ghalibaf said.

His remarks came after Trump reiterated his warning that the United States would strike Iran "very hard" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal with the Islamic Republic, adding that the strikes are planned for "tonight".

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that Washington, in the not-so-"distant future", will take control of Iran's Kharg Island, which functions as the main terminal for almost all of its oil exports and other oil infrastructure, aiming to dominate Tehran's oil and gas markets.

He drew a comparison with Venezuela, stating that US control of its oil resources has worked "brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America". -- ANI

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