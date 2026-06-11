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Where was Mamata when bribes were demanded? asks rebel TMC MP

Thu, 11 June 2026
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Rebel TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
Rebel TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently grappling with its most significant internal crisis in recent years, triggered by a crushing electoral defeat in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The party's stability is under severe pressure as a growing number of legislators and parliamentarians openly revolt against the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the influence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Amid this upheaval, rebel TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Thursday publicly challenged the party's leadership regarding systemic corruption. Speaking to ANI, she pointedly questioned Mamata Banerjee's oversight, stating, "Why do you (the media) talk only about Abhishek (Banerjee)? Where was she (Mamata Banerjee) when the leaders at the junior level used to demand money for work to be done? She should have seen when this was happening."

Dissident voices have increasingly criticised the party's functional style, citing a disconnect between the leadership and the cadre, as well as the outsized influence of political consultancy groups and family-centric decision-making. -- ANI

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