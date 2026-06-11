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US launches fresh strikes on Iran for 2nd day

Thu, 11 June 2026
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United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said that its forces have begun launching additional self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran.
 
 It also stated that the action is in response to continued and "unwarranted" Iranian aggression.
 
 In a post on X, the US Central Command said, "U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defence strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."
 
 Iran's Red Crescent has placed all emergency operations centres across the country on full alert, according to Al Jazeera, amid escalating reports of explosions in multiple Iranian cities.
 
Citing Iranian media Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera reported fresh explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas, noting that the blasts were linked to an incident in the eastern part of the city. Additional explosions were also reported in several other locations, including the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, as well as Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan.
 
Meanwhile, air defence systems were activated in western Tehran, Al Jazeera cited Iranian media as saying. 
 
An explosion was also heard in Fars province in southwest Iran, which was attributed to the activation of air defence systems outside the city.
 
The situation remains fluid, with emergency response agencies across Iran on high alert, Al Jazeera reported. 

 This comes after President Donald Trump said that the United States would resume attacks on Iran, as he voiced frustration over Tehran's delays in concluding the deal with Washington.
 
 Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard."

Trump suggested that Iran's downing of a US Apache helicopter provided grounds for renewed military action. "Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he told reporters.

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