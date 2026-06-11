TMC RS MP Baraik resigns, 3rd in a week

11:22

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Prakash Chik Baraik, representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, has resigned from the Upper House. This is the third such resignation within a week.



In his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, Baraik said he was stepping down from the membership of the House with immediate effect.



"I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," the letter read.



He also expressed gratitude to the Chair and the Secretariat for their support during his tenure. "I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," the letter added. -- ANI