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Stock markets close lower in volatile trade

Thu, 11 June 2026
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Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a volatile trade on Thursday, as investors remained cautious amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 73,832.55.

During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 74,394.34 and a low of 73,518.75, gyrating 875.59 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 23,161.60, closing down for the second consecutive day.

Intraday, the benchmark index hit a high of 23,327.45 and a low of 23,072.05.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation also led to muted market trading, according to analysts.

US consumer inflation hit a three-year high of 4.2 per cent in May due to high energy prices amid the West Asia crisis.

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