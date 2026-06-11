Ship attack: India lodges strong protest with the US

17:24

The incident occurred off the coast of Oman when US forces disabled the Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Settebello.





According to CENTCOM, the vessel was targeted using precision munitions in its engine room for allegedly violating an ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

Following the strike, the MEA summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, on Wednesday.





Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu conveyed India's deep concerns, emphasising that the safety and welfare of the country's large seafaring community remain a top national priority.

Jaiswal said that India underscored that the safety of Indian seafarers remains a top priority.





"We conveyed that the welfare of our seafaring community is very important, and the attacks that are happening must stop," he said.

Reiterating India's position on the broader regional situation, Jaiswal said New Delhi had emphasised diplomacy and freedom of navigation.





"We also conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law, so we made a position very clear on each of these points," he said.

It said that precision munitions were used to target the vessel's engine room after repeated non-compliance by the crew.





It added that eight non-compliant vessels have been disabled, 134 ships redirected, and 42 humanitarian vessels allowed to pass since the blockade began on April 13.

India continues to advocate for 'unimpeded access' through critical maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, in strict accordance with international law.





As tensions in the region remain high, the Indian government has signaled that it will continue to press for the restoration of safe navigation and a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the broader West Asian conflict. -- ANI

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with the United States following a military operation by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that resulted in casualties among Indian seafarers.MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the government's position during an inter-ministerial briefing."We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of a seafaring community, as you know that we have a large seafaring community, which is spread across the world, we also have a large number of seafarers who are there in the Persian Gulf and West Asia, and we are in touch with us through our embassy and through Ministry of Shipping to ensure their welfare," Jaiswal said.Referring to the attack on the vessel, he stated, "When this particular attack happened on the ship Settebello, we lodged a strong protest with the American side, we called in the American Charge d'Affaires.""We called in the American Charge d'Affaires, and he was conveyed our deepest concerns on the ongoing incidents of attacks. As also, we registered a strong protest with them," he added.India on Wednesday reiterated its call for de-escalation, protection of commercial shipping, and restoration of safe navigation in international waters."We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.It said that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement added.Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that its forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly violated an ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.In an official statement, the US Central Command stated, "At 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman."