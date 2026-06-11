Severed hand 'pleading' for help: Forensic scientist recalls AI crash horror

12:36

A woman's severed hand, fingers locked tight as if pleading for help. One year after the AI-171 crash, it's an image seared into H P Sanghvi's memory, testament to the terror of her last moments and also to the trauma of the forensic scientists tasked with identifying the bodies.



The London-bound Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad on the afternoon of June 12, 2025, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived. Many of the dead were charred beyond recognition.



It fell to Sanghvi, director of the Gujarat Directorate of Forensic Sciences, and his 38-member team to painstakingly sift through the biological samples to identify those killed as well as examine the shattered electronic devices pulled out from the ashes to extract whatever information they could.



At the end of 15 days, the DFS team successfully identified 142 dead. The days fused into night as the forensic scientists put in their all to fulfil the onerous task in front of them. It was also a personal challenge.



For Sanghvi, that image of the severed hand is one he can't shake off.



"It looked as if she was pleading for help… Even now, a year later, we can only imagine the terror of her final moments," Sanghvi told PTI.



Recounting the emotional and intense days, Sanghvi said it was a round-the-clock operation. He said he was informed about the crash through a mobile message during a meeting at the DFS headquarters in Gandhinagar, the twin city of Ahmedabad.



He immediately recognised the scale of the tragedy. The directorate quickly mobilised DNA experts from laboratories across the state and rushed to secure additional chemical analysis kits and backup machinery.



As families and others grappled with the magnitude of the tragedy, the group of 38 forensic scientists in Gandhinagar got to work.



What followed was an extraordinary scientific and human effort as the laboratory was flooded with more than 180 biological samples, many of which were severely compromised due to extreme heat and rapid burning. It made the extraction of viable tissue a monumental challenge.



"The first samples arrived after midnight, and our teams managed to generate 100 DNA profiles within the first 100 hours," Sanghvi said.



The scientists, Sanghvi recalled, isolated usable DNA from severely burned tissue that require a delicate, 30-step technical process. Often, they found that the intense heat had destroyed the cellular structures, forcing scientists to reset and start the process all over again.



"But our teams stayed here 24X7," he said.



The dead were identified through rigorous DNA analysis. To hasten the process for the grieving families waiting for some news of their loved ones, blood samples from victims' relatives were processed using rapid DNA technology that can generate a genetic profile in just 90 minutes. -- PTI