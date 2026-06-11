HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Scolded for spitting, cabbie assaults sr citizen in Thane

Thu, 11 June 2026
Share:
12:16
image
Police have arrested an aggregator cab driver for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old man who objected to him spitting near a mall in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening outside Jupiter Hospital located near the Viviana Mall, sparked widespread public outrage after a video of the assault went viral on social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday termed it "serious" and stated that strict directions had been given to the police to take stringent action against the perpetrator.

The victim, identified as Sarosh Dastur, was near the mall with his wife at around 7 pm on Tuesday when he spotted the cab driver spitting on the road.

When Dastur questioned the driver about his actions, the accused, identified as Nishant Dhar Shukla, lost his temper and allegedly abused the elderly man and beat him up severely. The driver also tried to hit the senior citizen on his head with stones and tree branches, a police release said.

The video of the assault went viral on social media, triggering massive outrage.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane, also took serious note of the incident and directed the city police to invoke the attempt to murder charge against the accused. --  PTI

TOP STORIES

TMC exodus continues, 3rd Rajya Sabha MP quits in a week
TMC exodus continues, 3rd Rajya Sabha MP quits in a week

The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength.

BJP Must Be Wary About Inducting Fleeing TMC Leaders
BJP Must Be Wary About Inducting Fleeing TMC Leaders

Both the political executive in New Delhi and the newly elected political dispensation in Kolkata must be careful to ensure that their image is not tarnished by induction of undesirable elements in the name of political expediency,...

LIVE! Scolded for spitting, cabbie assaults sr citizen in Thane
LIVE! Scolded for spitting, cabbie assaults sr citizen in Thane

Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC over RS nomination rejection
Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC over RS nomination rejection

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has approached the Supreme Court after her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh was rejected due to alleged concealment of information in her affidavit, specifically a pending...

Will be in trouble if I speak truth: BJP leader on Ram temple row
Will be in trouble if I speak truth: BJP leader on Ram temple row

BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed knowledge of alleged misuse and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating he is not yet ready to reveal the truth due to powerful individuals involved. He also...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO