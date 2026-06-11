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Rupee slumps 50 paise to close at 95.75 against US dollar

Thu, 11 June 2026
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The rupee plunged 50 paise to settle at 95.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid heightened tensions in West Asia and a stronger greenback.

Heavy FII outflows and weak sentiments at the domestic equity markets put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.55 against the greenback and traded in the range of 95.55 to 95.76 before settling at 95.75 (provisional), down 50 paise from its previous close.

The local unit appreciated 16 paise to close at 95.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility and prevent a further slide in the domestic unit.

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