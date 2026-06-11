Pratima Mondal denies being part of TMC rebel group

17:59

Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal on Thursday denied reports linking her to a group of rebel Parliamentarians allegedly seeking to distance themselves from the party, asserting that her name was being falsely dragged into the ongoing political turmoil triggered by a series of resignations by TMC leaders.



Responding to speculation that she was among the 19-20 MPs who had reportedly signed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mondal said she had no knowledge of any such move.



"Regarding the 19-20 MPs you are talking about and the letter that was reportedly sent to Birla, I have no information about it. I am learning about it only through the media. If 19 or 20 people have signed it, my signature is not among them," she claimed.



"The false news that is being spread is not good, not for the public who elected me in the election, and not for me either. I have not even gone to Delhi," the Lok Sabha MP told PTI Videos.



Mondal, however, acknowledged concerns within the party over the recent exits and said she had convened a meeting of party MPs in Kolkata to discuss ways to prevent further desertions and strengthen the organisation.



Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Thursday, becoming the third Trinamool MP to quit this week.



Earlier this week, Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev resigned from the Upper House and subsequently announced their decision to quit the Trinamool Congress, dealing a blow to the party leadership.



Meanwhile, expelled TMC MLA Ritatbrata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that the number of rebel MLAs is now 64, up from 58 earlier, and is still counting. -- PTI