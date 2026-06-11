PM can't evade responsibility: Cong on ship attack

20:10

With three Indian seafarers killed in a US military strike on a commercial vessel off Oman coast, the Congress on Thursday condemned America's 'reckless military actions' and demanded that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability.



The opposition party also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests.



India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days, resulting in the death of three nationals. It said it has strongly taken up the matter with the US. This was the first public acknowledgement of the US Navy targeting ships with Indian crew.



A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued. On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three of the 24 Indian sailors on board.



In a statement, the Congress expressed profound grief at the tragic loss of three Indian sailors off the coast of Oman.



"We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones and stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time. We also strongly condemn the reckless military actions undertaken by the United States that have endangered civilian shipping and maritime personnel in the region," the Congress said.



Prime Minister Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests, it said.



"We urge the government to provide immediate assistance and adequate compensation to the affected families, ensure the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased sailors, and facilitate the safe return of those rescued alive," the party said.



"We further demand that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability for this tragedy and ensure the safety and well-being of other Indians stranded in similarly precarious circumstances in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman," it added.



The Congress' Foreign Affairs Department, which is headed by former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, said the government's continued diplomatic inertia following attacks on the IRIS Dena in India's strategic neighbourhood has emboldened external powers to act against Indian interests with impunity.



"What began as attacks on shipping has now resulted in the loss of Indian lives.



India's strategic autonomy and abiding interests must be defended with clarity and resolve," the statement said.



The Congress urges the government to urgently brief Parliament and present a comprehensive strategy for navigating the increasingly volatile geopolitical environment, it said.



"At a time of unprecedented global disruptions, national consensus is a strategic asset. The Opposition possesses deep institutional memory and considerable experience in managing international crises, and must be taken into confidence in the national interest," the Congress' Foreign Affairs Department said.



Following the attack on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and handed him a demarche or diplomatic note of protest.



"We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial media briefing.



"We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest," he said.



Jaiswal emphasised that these attacks 'must stop'.



"We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law," he said.



"Therefore, we made our position very clear on each of these points, while reiterating how important the lives of our people are, welfare and safety of our people are," he added.



Jaiswal said these attacks came from the US Navy stationed in the region.



"The three ships that have been involved in these incidents were foreign-flagged vessels. Two of them were Palau-flagged, while the third ship is Guinea-Bissau-flagged. They were not Indian-owned ships," he said.



US Central Command (Centcom) has confirmed strikes on Settebello and Marivex, but is yet to comment on reported strikes on Jalveer.



Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the evacuation of the seafarers on Jalveer has commenced.



From Settebello, all the remaining 25 crew members -- 21 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Russian and one Ukrainian -- have been safely evacuated, he said, adding the Seamen Welfare Fund Society has been asked to pay Rs 10 lakh to the family of each deceased. -- PTI