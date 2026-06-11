HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC against rejection of her nomination for RS elections

Thu, 11 June 2026
Share:
11:40
image
Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh being rejected.

Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 18. Events took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when her nomination was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.

An order issued by Rajya Sabha Election Returning Officer Arvind Sharma stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit a case registered against her in Telangana.

June 8 was the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny of papers began on Tuesday. PTI

TOP STORIES

TMC exodus continues, 3rd Rajya Sabha MP quits in a week
TMC exodus continues, 3rd Rajya Sabha MP quits in a week

The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength.

BJP Must Be Wary About Inducting Fleeing TMC Leaders
BJP Must Be Wary About Inducting Fleeing TMC Leaders

Both the political executive in New Delhi and the newly elected political dispensation in Kolkata must be careful to ensure that their image is not tarnished by induction of undesirable elements in the name of political expediency,...

LIVE! Scolded for spitting, cabbie assaults sr citizen in Thane
LIVE! Scolded for spitting, cabbie assaults sr citizen in Thane

Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC over RS nomination rejection
Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC over RS nomination rejection

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has approached the Supreme Court after her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh was rejected due to alleged concealment of information in her affidavit, specifically a pending...

Will be in trouble if I speak truth: BJP leader on Ram temple row
Will be in trouble if I speak truth: BJP leader on Ram temple row

BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed knowledge of alleged misuse and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating he is not yet ready to reveal the truth due to powerful individuals involved. He also...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO