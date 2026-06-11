Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC against rejection of her nomination for RS elections

11:40

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh being rejected.



Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 18. Events took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when her nomination was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.



An order issued by Rajya Sabha Election Returning Officer Arvind Sharma stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.



According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit a case registered against her in Telangana.



June 8 was the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny of papers began on Tuesday. PTI