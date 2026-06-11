Maha orders action against taxi apps over forced tips

21:16

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday directed his department officials to take action against app-based taxi and ride-hailing companies following complaints that passengers are being forced to pay tips or additional charges.



Talking to reporters at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's headquarters in Mumbai Central, he termed such demands as unfair practice and said his department would examine the functioning of errant companies and initiate necessary action.



Sarnaik emphasised he has directed transport authorities to seize taxis if any driver is caught demanding extra payments from passengers.



"I have instructed the state transport commissioner to take action against taxi firms and operators if they are found holding passengers to ransom," he asserted. -- PTI