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Kuwait closes its airspace after Iranian attacks

Thu, 11 June 2026
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08:59
A Kuwait-bound Air India plane returned to Kozhikode yesterday
A Kuwait-bound Air India plane returned to Kozhikode yesterday
Kuwait announced on Thursday that it had closed its airspace amid ongoing Iranian attacks, according to the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The authority said flights were being diverted to alternative airports but did not provide further details. Before the announcement, several aircraft were seen circling outside Kuwaiti airspace as the military reported that its air defence systems were engaged.

In a statement, Kuwait said the decision was taken "in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region."

The move comes days after Kuwait International Airport was directly hit in an Iranian attack, leaving one person dead and dozens injured. -- Agencies

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