Kerala HC seeks state's response on PIL against Waqf board composition

20:27

The Kerala high court on Thursday sought the response of the state government on a PIL seeking a declaration that the state Waqf board's functioning is illegal, as it does not have two non-Muslim members as mandated by statute.



A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M issued notice to the state government, the board, and its members, seeking their stand on the public interest litigation filed by BJP leader Shone George.



The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 2.



In his plea, George has claimed that the United Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, after its amendment in 2025, mandates the inclusion of at least two non-Muslim members in the board.



He said that the constitutionality of the amendment was considered by the Supreme Court, which did not stay the statute and capped the number of non-Muslim members in state boards at three. -- PTI